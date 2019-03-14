Turkish Airlines Presents New Cabin Uniforms at Acclaimed Fashion Show at ITB Berlin

The fashion was repeated on the 7th and 8th of March, in front of the Turkish Airlines booth.

Turkish Airlines showcased its new uniforms for its cabin crew at a fashion show at the International Tourism Fair (ITB) in Berlin on March 6th with the attendance of Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Eleven female and male flight attendants presented the new uniforms to ITB guests at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds on a six-meter-long catwalk. They were designed by Ettore Bilotta, an haute couturier living in Milan, who worked closely with the flight attendants in the design process.

The result is a symbiosis of style, functionality and wearing comfort - inspired by many classic elements of Turkish culture. The airline's new uniforms integrate traditional patterns of handcrafted glass, ceramics and calligraphy with contemporary textures and details. The collection combines the shapes and colours of the Bosporus with a new "flow detail" symbolising the effortless energy that flows through Istanbul as one of the most dynamic cities in the world and interface between East and West. Besides clothes, the entire collection includes hats, gloves, bags and other accessories.

Ms. Seda Kalyoncu, SVP Corporate Communications of Turkish Airlines, said, "Turkish Airlines is known for its excellent service and peerless brand experience. It is extremely important to us that our passengers have an incomparable travel experience when they are onboard our aircraft. It is equally important to us that our on-board staff not only identify with Turkish Airlines with their appearances, but also comfortably dressed for any climate around the world in order to serve our guests in optimum conditions. We have taken this step with our new cabin uniform. A uniform that has not only been developed together with the staff, but also adds a touch of classic haute couture with its practicality."

For Turkish Airlines, the new cabin uniform also is important for another reason: The airline, which flies to more international destinations than any other, is in the middle of an exciting phase of change. In addition to changing its uniforms, Turkish Airlines is changing its hub also, by moving to its new home base, Istanbul Airport. Ushering in a new era, the international hub not only meets all the requirements of the modern aviation industry, it is also a gateway to the world. With its location between East and West, the airport promises to bring the world even closer together

In addition to the high-class service itself, it is the sincere Turkish attitude to life and the unique hospitality of its geography that the airline wants to keep sharing with the world. The collection combines all these aspects - carried by the airline's face: the cabin crew.

