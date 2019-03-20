UAE Energy & Industry Minister Outlines Highlights of Forthcoming 24th World Energy Congress

Less than six months to go until the 24th edition of the World Energy Congress kicks off in Abu Dhabi

With less than six months to go until the start of the 24th World Energy Congress, H.E. Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Industry has outlined a Congress that will bring together the entire global energy ecosystem – government and industry leaders from Asia and Africa, investors, innovators, students and young professionals among many others – in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, H.E. Minister Al Mazrouei walked attendees through the highlights of the four-day Congress, which will take place from 9 – 12 September under the theme “Energy for Prosperity”.

The UAE is aiming to the be one of the world’s most innovative nations by 2021, and it therefore comes as no surprise that innovation has been placed at the heart of the Congress. Digitalisation, the hydrogen economy, deep decarbonisation, blockchain, IoT and AI all make an appearance on the Congress programme, while on the exhibition floor the top 100 energy transition start-ups and entrepreneurs from around the world will come together to showcase their products and services in the innovation hub.

H.E. Minister Al Mazrouei announced that over 160 high-level speakers had already confirmed their participation,at the Congress, which is expected to draw 70 Ministers and 500 CEOs out of an anticipated 15,000 attendees from 150 countries.

The second day of the Congress will see 40 Asian ministerial delegations take part in the IEF 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable, in addition to Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Indian pavilions already confirmed in the exhibition. The participation of delegations from Africa will be facilitated through the Developing Countries Programme.

Reflecting on Congress preparations, HE Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Industry, said: “We are excited to be hosting the 24th World Energy Congress in the UAE later this year. The progress made to date has us optimistic for what we believe will be a world-class event, and the programme outlined today highlights the changing nature of the sector such as the rise of digitalisation and the greater role of entrepreneurs but also energy-engaged citizens in shaping the future of the way we produce and consume energy. Bringing together the variety of players that can address the energy trilemma is key to solving the challenges the world faces today. The UAE is committed to inspiring action from all people and actors involved, and to thinking more critically about the abundant opportunities the energy sector provides.”

The Congress will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and has achieved backing from UAE energy leaders representing the full energy spectrum including oil and gas (ADNOC), through renewables (Mubadala) and nuclear (ENEC) to power and water (Abu Dhabi DoE and DEWA),

Established by federal decree in early 2017, the Organising Committee of the 24th World Energy Congress was set up to act as the focal point between the World Energy Council and the 24th World Energy Congress. It is chaired by His Excellency Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy & Industry.