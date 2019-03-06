UAE Exchange and The Emirates Airline Foundation Join Hands in Support of Children in Need

Promoth Manghat, Executive Director and CEO at Finablr and Group CEO at UAE Exchange with Sir Tim Clark, Chairman, The Emirates Airline Foundation

UAE Exchange, a renowned financial services brand in the United Arab Emirates, has announced a collaboration with The Emirates Airline Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in support of the organisations’ shared commitment towards children in need. Through this unique collaboration, UAE Exchange will offer its expertise and resources to help The Emirates Airline Foundation to manage and process donations made to the Foundation by passengers of all Emirates Airline flights.

The announcement was made at the signing ceremony held at the Emirates Airline Headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The agreement was signed by Sir Tim Clark, Chairman, The Emirates Airline Foundation, and Promoth Manghat, Executive Director and CEO at Finablr and Group CEO at UAE Exchange, in the presence of The Emirates Airline Foundation board members and senior officials from UAE Exchange.

As part of the agreement, UAE Exchange will administer the Foundation’s collected donations, received in different foreign currencies and denominations, from Emirates Airline passengers globally and settle it in UAE Dirhams. UAE Exchange's ability to settle various foreign currencies is reinforced by its FC export and import relationships. Through this capability, UAE Exchange will help the Foundation to manage its cash donations in a single currency so that it can seamlessly support its various development programmes globally.

Speaking on the partnership,Promoth Manghat, Executive Director and CEO at Finablr and Group CEO at UAE Exchange, said, “We take great pride in our partnership with The Emirates Airline Foundation as their work with children in underserved communities has truly helped transform the lives of many. As a committed corporate citizen, we seek to give back to the global communities that have supported our growth and journey. We look forward to working with the Foundation as a key first-mile contributor in a value chain that aims to empower and help children in need around the world realise their full potential.”

Commenting on the association, Sir Tim Clark, Chairman, The Emirates Airline Foundation, said, “As a non-profit charity organisation, the Foundation welcomes the generous support of partners like UAE Exchange. Their expertise and capabilities in processing cash donations and streamlining cash management will be a great help, ensuring that the Foundation continues to keep administrative costs at a bare minimum, and that our resources remain focussed on helping to improve the lives of children in need. We are grateful for their commitment and look forward to collaborating with UAE Exchange.”