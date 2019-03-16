UAE Ranked as Global Leader in Fiber Optic Network for a Third Year in a Row

Etisalat plans to invest AED 4 billion during 2019 in digital transformation.

UAE is ranked number one for the highest Fiber to the Home (FTTH) penetration among all its global counterparts for a third year in a row, according to the leading industry body FTTH Council

The council published its annual report that showcases the countries with the highest fiber optic network penetration globally. The report highlighted UAE as the number one country globally with its fiber network coverage surpassing Singapore, China, South Korea, Hongkong and Japan.

Etisalat’s network is a backbone to its long-term strategy to enable and drive digital transformation across its network. Today’s announcement signifies that it has maintained consistent leadership globally in FTTH penetration setting a benchmark in the global telecom industry. This achievement was only possible due to the continuous support and vision of the leadership of UAE in the development and modernisation of the infrastructure.

Etisalat plans to invest AED 4 billion during 2019 in digital transformation, the mobile and fiber network. This has led to the launch of innovative services meeting the growing demand and changing requirements of Etisalat’s customers across the country.

With Etisalat’s strategy focused on ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’ the network forms a significant component of this digital transformation journey. Etisalat has continuously focused on investing in innovation and on next generation technologies and services to expand and enhance the network.

In today’s connected world, with the greater need for computing and connectivity capabilities such an advanced network also enables the implementation of futuristic technologies like augmented reality, robotics and artificial intelligence. Consumers are able to experience high performance and capabilities required in advanced gaming, streaming, applications and entertainment with a high-speed network.

For enterprises, digital transformation will play a pivotal role in enabling the support of advanced use cases, applications and technologies. This will be key to bring success and next level of development leading Etisalat to play a greater role in digital lives of consumers and enterprises. This forms the backbone of a robust and one of the most advanced and fastest network in the region.