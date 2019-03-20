Uber Eats Is Giving Away a Total of One Years’ Worth of Free Mcdonald’s in Sharjah!

The Golden Courier can be seen on the streets of Sharjah from Wednesday March 20th to Saturday March 23rd

To celebrate its recent launch in Sharjah, Uber Eats is partnering up with McDonald’s UAE to give 6 months’ worth of free food to two lucky Sharjah residents. Uber Eats will deploy a “Golden Courier” on the streets of Sharjah from March 20th to the 23rd, fitted in shiny gold attire from head-to-toe and a golden delivery box on the back of his bike. It’ll be hard to miss him if he drives past you!

All Eaters have to do is simply snap a photo of the Golden Courier, post it on their Instagram and tag @UberEatsUAE, @McDonaldsUAE and #GoldenCourier to enter the draw. Two lucky winners will win six months’ worth of free McDonald’s, but that’s not all. Uber Eats will be surprising and delighting 10 other daily entrants with other prizes that are not to be missed.

The Golden Courier will be riding the streets of Sharjah from March 20th to 23rd and can be seen at several Sharjah hotspots. You can spot the Golden Courier who will be riding between a number of McDonald’s stores in Sharjah, including the branches on King Faisal Road, Sharjah City Centre, Maysaloon, Mega Mall,Eppco Station Sahara, Matajer Al Mirgab , and Matajer Al Khan. The Golden Courier can also be spotted around a number of other popular McDonald’s stores in Sharjah, so keep your eyes peeled in those areas!

