Uber Eats Is Giving Away a Total of One Years’ Worth of Free Mcdonald’s in Sharjah!

Uber’s mission is to bring reliable transportation to everywhere, for everyone. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Six years and more than two billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.
In the Middle East, Uber is already in Dubai, Cairo, Alexandria, Amman, Casablanca, Riyadh, Jeddah, Eastern Province, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, Kharj, Yanbu, Ehsa, Taif, Manama, Beirut, Doha, Istanbul, Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala with plans for expansion across the region To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Windows Phone, Blackberry 7, or sign up at uber.com/app.Less...