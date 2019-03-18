VIVA Bahrain Delivers a Simpler Connectivity Experience With Gemalto’s Esim Management Solution

Customers will enjoy the best possible connected experience with eSIM-enabled devices, from the moment they are switched on for the first time.

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO) (www.Gemalto.com), the world leader in digital security, has partnered with VIVA Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom provider leaders, to supply them with a remote subscription(https://bit.ly/2Cp6Hpl) management platform that enables customers to instantly activate a mobile connection (https://bit.ly/2Fh5Clq) for devices fitted with an eSIM (https://bit.ly/2Hpd2VW). They will then be able to manage their mobile subscription throughout the product lifecycle, without ever needing to physically change a SIM card.



In contrast to a conventional removable SIM, an eSIM is embedded in the device during manufacturing. As a result, it saves space, reduces weight, and makes it far easier for OEMs to supply users with innovative connected devices wherever they are. In particular, eSIM adoption is helping to fuel dramatic growth in the IoT (Internet of Things), supporting the development of exciting consumer products such as smartwatches, connected PCs and compelling concepts that include the connected car and smart home. In the wearables market alone, Frost and Sullivan predicts shipments in the Middle East and North Africa will reach 200 million units in 2020, up from 90 million in 2016.



Gemalto’s eSIM management platform provides VIVA Bahrain with seamless access to a cloud-based on-demand connectivity service that is fully compliant with the latest GSMA specifications. Customers will enjoy the best possible connected experience with eSIM-enabled devices, from the moment they are switched on for the first time.



“We continue to adopt innovative and latest trends in technology to enhance our customers experiences,” said Karim Tabbouche, Chief Commercial Officer for VIVA Bahrain. “The adoption of Gemalto’s eSIM remote subscription management platform represents the latest stage of this on-going strategy, and builds on our already successful partnership.”



“With billions of machines and people now requiring round-the-clock connectivity, remote subscription management is key to an enhanced user experience,” said Sherry Zameer, SVP for IoT in CISMEA at Gemalto. “With the deployment of Gemalto’s proven solution, Viva Bahrain is reinforcing its position at the forefront of the industrial and consumer IoT market.”



