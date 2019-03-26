WCM-Q Honors Hard Work of Tomorrow’s Doctor

During the event

The hard work and ambition of dozens of high school students interested in a career in medicine have been honored at a ceremony at Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar (WCM-Q).

The students are all participants of WCM-Q’s Qatar Aspiring Doctors Program (QADP), a year-long student recruitment and outreach initiative designed to academically support high school students who are interested in medicine and science-based careers. The program, which is now in its fifth year, helps students improve their knowledge of the physical sciences, biology, English language and research skills.

In front of an audience of the participating students, their families and WCM-Q faculty, Dr. Rachid Bendriss, assistant dean for student recruitment, outreach and foundation programs, presented the QADP students with certificates and congratulated them for their hard work and dedication. He also gave them seven tips for success at university: setting smart goals; developing good study skills; time management; stress management; engaging with others; seeking help and guidance; and determination.

Dr. Bendriss added: “The QADP is a rigorous program, especially as it is in addition to the work expected of you by your current schools. All of you here have had to make sacrifices in order to complete the modules, but I hope the rewards outweigh those sacrifices. The WCM-Q faculty members who have worked with you and acted as mentors have provided you with a strong foundation in the sciences, research and English skills, and whatever career you embark on in the future, this knowledge will stay with you. However, I know many of you wish to become doctors and some have already successfully applied to WCM-Q. In that case, the QADP will prove invaluable in helping to prepare you for the academic challenges that await, and I look forward to welcoming you back to the college as full-time students.”

In total, 39 students from a record 19 schools received certificates of completion and participation for passing the QADP modules. Two students - Amal Alnaemi and Maryam Al-Muhannadi - received certificates of completion with honors for completing all modules of the program.

Addressing the audience and her peers, Maryam, who attends Al Arqam Academy for Girls, said: “I would like to say that we are the doctors and leaders of tomorrow, and we should take the extra steps needed to help shape the world and the future, and I wish everyone here a bright and successful life.”

Amal, who attends Al Bayan Secondary Independent School for Girls, said: “This day is very special for all the students who have persevered through this unique journey. I enrolled in the QADP with the goal of getting an insight into life as a university student and that I have achieved.

“Without the efforts of the program’s organizers, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to interact with the expert faculty taking the course and I extend my thanks and appreciation to everyone involved.”

The QADP course comprises a combination of face-to-face lessons, online modules and practical lab exposure based on a personalized timetable that takes account of students’ high school studies. The QADP allows students to learn at their own pace, is flexible and involves a full academic year of contact from September to April. Students also have the opportunity to engage directly with WCM-Q faculty, staff and students, and to use WCM-Q facilities, giving them access to a multitude of resources.

Dr. James Roach, professor of chemistry and assistant dean for premedical education at WCM-Q, is one of the WCM-Q faculty members who teaches the physical sciences module of the QADP. He said he was anticipating seeing many of the QADP students begin the six-year medical program at the start of the fall semester.

Dr. Roach said: “You all chose to enrich your understanding of the physical sciences, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming many of you back as Cornell students to lecture hall 4 at 8am on Sunday 25 August for the first general chemistry class of the pre-medical curriculum.”

Information about the QADP is available at WCM-Q’s Office of Student Recruitment and Outreach at www.qatar-weill.cornell.edu/future-students.