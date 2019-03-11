WCM-Q Workshop to Explore Impact of Theater on Medical Practice

The workshop is aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, educators and allied health practitioners.

The division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) is running a one-day workshop entitled ‘Ways of Being: The Value of Theater in Medical Practice’ on Saturday, April 6, from 9am-2.30pm.

The workshop is aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, educators and allied health practitioners. The activity will introduce attendees to the history and traditions of drama and teach them some basic techniques that can enhance the effectiveness of interpersonal interactions in their medical practice.

Learning objectives of the activity include enhancing active listening skills and using positive body language to improve patient outcomes. The activity is accredited locally by the Qatar Council for Healthcare Practitioners-Accreditation Department (QCHP-AD) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).