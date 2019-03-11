WCM-Q Workshop to Explore Impact of Theater on Medical Practice

Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar is part of Weill Cornell Medical College. It was established in 2001 through a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. WCMC-Q offers an innovative educational program that includes a two-year premedical program followed by a four-year medical program leading to the M.D. degree from Cornell University. Each program has a separate admission process guided by the standards of admission at Cornell University in Ithaca and its Medical College in New York City.
Contact Information:
Qatar Foundation,
Education City,
P.O. Box 24144
Doha,
Qatar