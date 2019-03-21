WISE and FBQ Museum Partner to Cultivate Global Citizenship Through Art

Qatar Foundation

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), and Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani (FBQ) Museum have partnered to host a full-day event on March 23 that will explore the theme of global citizenship through art at the museum’s new contemporary art space, the White Majlis.

Global citizenship reflects the principle that all people have rights and civic responsibilities, a belief shared by WISE and FBQ Museum, whose partnership is aiming to share these values through education and culture for the benefit of Qatar’s community.

The free event will take place from 11am-4pm, and will include a discussion at 2pm with Dr. Jochen Sokoly, Associate Professor in the Art History department of QF partner university Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, and Mohammed Al-Hamadi, a collector and active member of Qatar’s creative community. It will be mediated by Ayaz Rauf, FBQ Museum’s contemporary art representative.



Attendees of the discussion will get an early preview of an exhibition by miniature artists Ajay and Vinita Sharma, ahead of its official opening on April 5. Visitors will also be able to participate in a communal mural painting on the themes of Qatari heritage, culture, and ‘Qatar 2022’ in front of the White Majlis. This will be open from 11am-6pm and materials will be provided.