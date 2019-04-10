A World Away from the City: Your Next Adventure Starts with THE OUT

Jaguar Land Rover

On-demand premium car-rental service, THE OUT, is now available exclusively to London residents, offering city lovers a one-click solution to booking their next romantic weekend, family road trip or spontaneous get-away.

THE OUT is aneffortlessway to escape the bustleof the city. Customers can book through the iOS appin a matter of moments and a sought-afterLand Rover Discovery Sport HSE will be delivered to their home or office.

With so many incredible destinations to tick off the list - such as exploring the natural and culinary delights of the New Forest in Hampshire, celebrating a friends wedding at Anyhoe Park, or exploring the Whitstable seaside with young children - Studies have shown that more than half of consumers (52 per cent) would rather pay for a memorable experience than material possessions*.

The OUT is the perfect companion for thoselooking to seize the moment and explore UK shores. Available exclusively to those in the capital, customers can expect luxuryvehicles and an extraordinary level of service.

THE OUT aims to outclass traditional rental services by offering on-demand, luxury vehicles direct to your door. Pricing is transparent, with comprehensive insurance, unlimited mileage, child seats, additional drivers and even the congestion charge all included. Available to book from £295** for a weekend, THE OUT delivers anywhere in central London, covering zones 1-3 as well as Gatwick, Heathrow and City airports.

Sebastian Peck, Managing Director, InMotion Ventures, said: “We looked at every step of the car rental journey, to create a seamless experience that will delight our users. Our customers work hard and play hard, and now more than ever they are finding happiness and expressing their individuality through the very best in high-end experiences.

“We believe THE OUT is the ultimate travel companion, from the moment a customer opens the app all the way through to their next enviable destination.”

THE OUT is the latest in a range of shared mobility services launched by InMotion, Jaguar Land Rover’s venture capital and mobility services arm.