Yas Mall Hosts a Panel Discussion in Celebration of International Women’s Day

Yas Mall is home to 2.5 million sq ft of retail and entertainment at the heart of Yas Island Abu Dhabi
Yas Mall is Abu Dhabi’s must visit, vibrant gateway experience for everyone belongs. The experiential shopping destination, offers three floors of exciting, leading international and regional retail and restaurant brands, a 20 screen state-of-art cinema operated by VOX Cinemas and a family entertainment zone by Funworks.
With engaging activities for family and friends, it is a great fun day out for everyone.
Located at the heart of the dynamic Yas Island, 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and just 10 minutes from the Abu Dhabi International Airport, Yas Mall serves as a gateway destination offering an unparalleled retail experience to local residents, tourists and international guests.Less...