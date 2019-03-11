Yas Mall Hosts a Panel Discussion in Celebration of International Women’s Day

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Grazia Middle East Follow >

As part of the Modest Fashion and Beauty Weekend, Yas Mall, the largest mall in Abu Dhabi, hosted a panel discussion in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The conversation was moderated by Grazia Middle East’s editor in chief, Alison Tay, and featured Nayla Al Khaja, the first Emirati female film director/producer and also CEO of Nayla Al Khaja Film, along with the successful Dubai-based Lebanese fashion designer, Dima Ayad.

Held under the theme ‘In Conversation with Grazia Girl Gang’ the panel discussed the rise in popularity of modest fashion, body positivity, and how women nowadays are strongly recognized for their achievements and contribution in society.

With the Modest Fashion and Beauty event and International Women’s Day falling on the same weekend, Yas Mall had no better opportunity to inspire and empower women to celebrate their beauty, modesty and unique sense of style.