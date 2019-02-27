YBA Kanoo Appoints New Group CEO

Khalid Mohamed Kanoo, Chairman of YBA Kanoo Group

Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group (YBA Kanoo) one of the largest independent family conglomerates in the Middle East has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Singer as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Singer previously held the position of Independent Board Director at YBA Kanoo; he assumed the new role in February 2019.

Mr. Singer will oversee the Group portfolio of companies as well as the Shared Services Division. He will focus on the overall performance of the Group’s businesses and the development and implementation of long-term strategies.

Khalid Mohamed Kanoo, Chairman of YBA Kanoo Group commented, “We are confident that Mr. Singer will be adding great value to our business due to his vast knowledge, experience and impressive record in leading global and regional institutions.”

Mr. Singer held positions as CEO of Dubai International Financial Center Authority (DIFCA) and CEO of NASDAQ Dubai. Prior to his move to the Arabian Gulf, Mr. Singer was senior vice president of The Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York, which runs stock markets in 26 countries around the world. During his tenure, he lead all international business for NASDAQ.

“I am pleased to be joining YBA Kanoo Group; it is a privilege to be part of a regional success story and look forward to driving the development and execution of our corporate strategy. I will do my best to enable our leaders to fulfil their goals.” Mr. Singer, said.

YBA Kanoo, which will be celebrating 130 years of doing business in the region and beyond is a key contributor to the region’s economic growth and development with its vast network and experience. It has established itself as a first-choice partner for regional & international businesses and continues to pursue growth and expansion through the constant delivery of business excellence.

YBA Kanoo’s business activities include shipping, travel, machinery, chemicals, logistics, real estate, energy, technology, financial investments and retail, to name a few.