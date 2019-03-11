Young Emiratis Inspired by UAE Leaders Drive Community Initiative to Help Expo 2020 Say ‘Hayyakum’ to the World

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy with the three students.

Three young UAE nationals are driving a community initiative to help Expo 2020 Dubai showcase traditional Emirati hospitality on a global scale through the ‘Hayyakum’ movement, which aims to extend a warm welcome to millions of international visitors and hundreds of participants ahead of the next World Expo.

Nine-year-olds Hamdan Sultan Al Subousi and Elyazia Al Remeithi, and 12-year-old Abdulla Farhan Al Marzoogi, were inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has called on youth to play a central role in the delivery of Expo 2020.

The students decided to encourage their communities to help the World Expo welcome the world after hearing a message delivered by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a recent visit to Expo, in which he used the traditional Emirati greeting of ‘hayyakum’.

After agreeing on their strategy, the children visited Expo 2020 to present their idea to Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy said: “The spirit of these children is exactly what makes our country so special. Although they are young, they have a strong sense of responsibility and willingness to speak up.

“We welcome the world to the UAE by saying, ‘hayyakum’, and I am moved to see our youth inspired by our leadership and acting on that inspiration. We welcome their initiative, which embodies the values of the UAE society and is in line with Expo’s aim to connect minds to build a better future.”

The youth-led community engagement will bring together UAE citizens and expatriates through a number of initiatives and activities to contribute to the success of the first ever World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Hamdan Al-Subousi, one of the students behind the initiative, said: “I already talk to my friends at school about Expo 2020, so I thought it would be even better to talk to the rest of the world as well. I speak several languages so I think I can welcome people from different countries and help make this the best World Expo in history.”

Abdulla Al Marzoogi said: “I follow Expo news closely and cannot wait until 2020 to welcome the world and say ‘hayyakum’ to everyone. I would like to introduce people from all over the world to Expo and talk to them about our country – its past, present and future.”

Elyazia Al Remeithi said: “I am glad to see Expo 2020 supporting the ideas of the younger generation. I hope our initiative will reach everyone in the Emirates. I will ask my family and friends to welcome guests to the UAE and I hope to see all UAE residents involved with us in this initiative.”

To date, 190 nations have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020. Organisers expect to record 25 million visits between 20 October, 2020 and 10 April, 2021, with 70 per cent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE – the highest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.

The international interest in Expo 2020 highlights the status of the UAE as a global destination that brings people and countries together.