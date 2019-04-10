Top 10 Printers for 2019

These brilliant devices can handle standard print capabilities as well as photocopying, scanning and even faxing as well. (Shutterstock)

If you're looking for the best all-in-one printer money can buy in 2019, then you've come to the right place. In this list, we have gathered together the very best all-in-one printers for a range of budgets.

These brilliant devices can handle standard print capabilities as well as photocopying, scanning and even faxing as well.

The best all-in-one printers on this list are great choices for small and medium sized businesses – and even home users. This is because you can save a decent amount of money – and space – because you don't have to buy three or four different devices for each individual task.

Plus, don't think that any of these devices are simply jack of all trades, masters of none. Each printer on this best all-in-one printers guide does an excellent job of all the tasks it's built for, be it printing off documents, photo copying files or scanning images to edit on a PC. You'll still get excellent print, scan and fax quality, and our list of the best all-in-one printers will make sure you get the perfect device for your needs.

1. Canon Pixma TR8550 printer

Compact MFD takes care of business and photos

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 8kg

+Vivid 5-ink photos

+Generous touchscreen

-LNo front USB port

-Costly cartridges

Like many of Canon’s inkjet printers, this compact all-in-one device uses five separate ink cartridges to deliver vivid and natural-looking photographs on glossy paper. It also has a handy SD Card reader for photographers. But it is also well equipped for use in the office. There’s a fax facility for those that need it, an automatic document feeder and high-res scanner. The print speed is a little slow, even for an inkjet, but it is very easy to use thanks to its large touchscreen interface and both Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity. All this in a unit that could fit inside a filing cabinet.

2. Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630 printer

A speedy inkjet with plenty of business features

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 150 | Weight: 8kg

+Fast printing

+35-sheet ADF

-Average print quality

-Noisy in operation

This boxy all-in-one won’t win any beauty contests, but the impressive feature set is more attractive. It can hold 150-sheets of paper with another 35 in the automatic document feeder and it can churn them at a faster rate than many laser printers. Being an inkjet, its colour and photo performance is strong and also economical, particularly if you upgrade to Epson’s high capacity cartridges. Every feature we can think of, from faxing to cloud printing is covered by this competent four-in-one.

3. Brother MFC-J5330DW printer

An all-in-one with added A3 capability

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 22ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 300 | Weight: 16.9kg

+Vivid colour prints

+Compact A3 printing

-More costly than laser

-A4-size scanner

This all-singing all-in-one comes with a long list of features and equally impressive specifications. The paper tray can hold 250 sheets and the automatic document feeder, another 50. It’s maximum print speed can rival laser printers and the cost per page is only a little higher if you buy the high capacity inkjet carts. Colour prints look bold and bright, but this machine’s party trick is its ability to print on A3-size paper.

4. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw printer

First class laser printing and photocopying

Category: 4-in-1 mono laser printer | Print speed: 28ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 | Weight: 16.9kg

+Crisp print quality

+Rapid print speed

-Expensive

-Bulky

If you have the space for it, this multifunction device will serve a small business well thanks to its consistently crisp print quality, useful 35-sheet automatic document feeder and automated photocopying skills. This is a mono machine and it’s not the fastest laser on the block, but it’s quicker than any inkjet and offers an attractive blend of features and performance.

5. HP Envy 5055 (5010 in the UK) printer

Affordable AIO with a forte for photos

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 10ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 5.4kg

+Affordable

+Simple to use

-High ink cost

-Poor connectivity

This compact and affordable all-in-one can print, scan and photocopy, but its real strength is in printing photos on photo paper. To meet the price point, it’s fairly light on features, so there’s no Ethernet port, or front USB port for example and it prints very slowly, but the results are rather good when it comes to full colour photos. The supplied starter cartridges are rather light on ink, but if you replace them with high-capacity carts, then the running cost is fairly competitive too.

6. Lexmark MB2236adw printer

All-in-one laser comes loaded with features

Category: colour laser multifunction device | Print speed: 23ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 251 | Weight: 26.8kg

+Strong security

+Crisp colours

-Not especially fast

-Wi-Fi is extra

Lexmark’s heavy duty all-in-one is a reliable workhorse for the busy home office, or small business. There’s plenty of room for paper and toner, so the recommended monthly duty of 250-2,500 is realistic. With duplex scanning as well as printing it makes a first class photocopier. It’s not the fastest laser printer out there, but a wealth of security features and an easy interface more than makes up for the shortfall.

7. Brother MFC-J5945DW printer

The inkjet all-in-one that prints like a laser

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet MFD | Print speed: 22ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 21kg

+A3 capability

+High paper capacity

-Inconsistent prints

-Less economical than laser

Brother’s broad range of business-like all-in-ones includes both laser and inkjet models and sometimes the line between them is blurred. This feature-packed four-in-one device prints as quickly as a laser and has a high capacity for ink and paper, but being an inkjet, it’s also very good at printing photos. It’s also a little smaller than an equivalent laser model and you’d be hard pressed to find a laser at this price that can handle A3 paper.

8. Canon i-Sensys MF735Cx printer

Swift and secure laser printing

Category: 4-in-1 colour laser printer | Print speed: 27ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 26.5kg

+Fast print speed

+Excellent photocopier

-Noisy in operation

-Insensitive touchscreen

Aimed at the small to medium business, this feature-packed all in one feels well made and looks great on paper too. The print speed is impressive and there’s room for 250 sheets of paper in the main tray, plus 50 more in the multipurpose tray. It makes a fine photocopier with dual-sided scanning and duplex printing and though it might seem expensive, it comes with enough toner to keep your workforce printing for up to 6,300 mono, or 5,000 colour pages.

9. Xerox VersaLink C405 printer

Substantial laser all-in-one for heavy workloads

Category: 4-in-1 colour laser MFD | Print speed: 35ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 550 + 100 | Weight: 33kg

+Very fast

+Excellent interface

-Expensive

-Heavy and bulky

If you can find room in your office for this substantial four-in-one laser device, it will almost certainly meet your printing, scanning and copying requirements. It has a very high capacity for toner and paper, with room for 550 sheets in the main paper tray and another 150 in its multipurpose tray. It photocopies and prints very quickly and the large touchscreen interface is the most sophisticated you will find on the front of any printer.

10. Canon Maxify MB2750 printer

Home printing at high capacity

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 23ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 12.1kg

+Large touchscreen

+Bold 5-ink photos

-Costly cartridges

-No front USB port

This large black box contains everything a small business could need from a multifunction device. Aside from faxing, printing, scanning and copying, it has a fast and reliable automatic document feeder and a large colour touchscreen. The two paper trays can hold 500 sheets of paper making it ideal for high workloads and for an inkjet, it can churn them out at a remarkable rate. The print quality in both colour and mono is equally impressive.