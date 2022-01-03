Musk, Bezos, Arnault Lead Top Billionaires’ List in the New Year

The world’s 10 richest men added close to $400 billion to their net worth as they stepped into the New Year. As has been the norm, the list was dominated by businessmen running tech giants out of the US, Bloomberg data showed.

At the top of the list was Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. On January 1, his net worth stood at $270 billion, up a massive $114 billion compared to the year-ago period