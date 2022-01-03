Musk, Bezos, Arnault Lead Top Billionaires’ List in the New Year

  1. Home
Published January 3rd, 2022 - 12:10 GMT
The list is once again dominated by tech tycoons in the US

The world’s 10 richest men added close to $400 billion to their net worth as they stepped into the New Year. As has been the norm, the list was dominated by businessmen running tech giants out of the US, Bloomberg data showed.

At the top of the list was Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. On January 1, his net worth stood at $270 billion, up a massive $114 billion compared to the year-ago period

Next on the list is Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $192 billion, having gained a little over $2 billion over the previous year.
At No. 3 is Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LMVH, the world’s largest luxury goods company. The French national added an impressive $63.6 billion to his net worth compared to a year ago, and is now worth $178 billion

 

Bill Gates, with $138 billion, stood fourth on the list. The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist added $6.4 billion to his kitty over the past year.

 

Google co-founder Larry Page was fifth on the list, with a net worth of $128 billion. He added $46 billion to his purse in the year-ago period. 

 

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was sixth on the list with a net worth of $125 billion, and gained $22 billion in the year-ago period.

 

Google co-founder Sergey Brin stood seventh, having gained $43.7 billion in the year-ago period. His net worth now stands at $124 billion.

 

Steve Ballmer, who served as Microsoft CEO for 14 years, was eighth on the list, with a net worth of $120 billion. He gained over $39 billion in the year-ago period.

 

Investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $109 billion, stood ninth on the list. He added $21.3 billion to his wealth in the year-ago period.

 

Oracle’s Larry Ellison stood tenth on the list, with a net worth of $107 billion, having gained $27.5 billion over the year-ago period.

 

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, worth $90 billion, stood 12th on the list. He gained $13.3 billion in the year-ago period.

 

Another Indian on the list was Gautam Adani, at No. 14. He gained $42.7 billion in the year-ago period, and is now worth $76.5 billion.

 

Wipro’s Azim Premji stood 33rd on the list with a net worth of $41.3 billion, having gained nearly $16 billion over the past year.

 

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma was 34th on the list. He saw his wealth shrink by $12.1 billion dollars, and is now worth $38.4 billion.

