Twitter Unveils Over 16 Premium Video Content Collaborations in MENA

At its first TwitterFronts event for the Middle East and North Africa, Twitter unveiled over 16 premium video content collaborations across sports, entertainment and news.

“Across the world, we find that Twitter's audience leans in to our partners' premium real time video and our advertisers appreciate aligning with our brand safe inventory; whether via global-firsts originating from MENA which include custom productions which position brands as viable distribution partners, or by accessing original programs and video highlight clips. This event is a great way to celebrate that momentum with our partners,” said Twitter Head of Content Partnerships, EMEA, Theo Luke.

Recent research conducted by Toluna - a consumer insights company – revealed that up to 72% of Twitter users in KSA and UAE and 62% in Egypt consider Twitter as one of their main sources for online video content.

The newly announced deals include those with MBC Group and AMS, Abu Dhabi Media, and Dubai Media Inc., as well as several new and live original productions to be released exclusively on Twitter during Ramadan.

