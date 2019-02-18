Video: These are the Ten Happiest Arab Countries

According to the UN's 2018 World Happiness Report, UAE ranked first among the Arab countries, 20th globally. (Shutterstock)

By Rim ElChami

Do you agree with the proverb: "Money can't buy happiness"?

Apparentely the UN's 2018 World Happiness Report agrees. The report that ranks 156 countries uses 6 key indicators that support well-being. The indicators are:

The strength of social support networks Healthy life expectancy Individual freedom Philanthropy Perceived absence of corruption in government and business Income





According to the report, UAE ranked first among the Arab countries, 20th globally, while Finland scored the highest internationally taking the 1st ranking from Norway.

On the other hand, the war zones, Syria and Yemen are the Arab countries with the worst firgues, ranking 150th and 152nd respectively.

