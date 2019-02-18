Video: These are the Ten Happiest Arab Countries
According to the UN's 2018 World Happiness Report, UAE ranked first among the Arab countries, 20th globally. (Shutterstock)
By Rim ElChami
Do you agree with the proverb: "Money can't buy happiness"?
Apparentely the UN's 2018 World Happiness Report agrees. The report that ranks 156 countries uses 6 key indicators that support well-being. The indicators are:
- The strength of social support networks
- Healthy life expectancy
- Individual freedom
- Philanthropy
- Perceived absence of corruption in government and business
- Income
According to the report, UAE ranked first among the Arab countries, 20th globally, while Finland scored the highest internationally taking the 1st ranking from Norway.
On the other hand, the war zones, Syria and Yemen are the Arab countries with the worst firgues, ranking 150th and 152nd respectively.
The ten happiest Arab countries are:
- UAE - 20th internationally
- Qatar - 32nd internationally
- Saudi Arabia - 33rd internationally
- Bahrain - 43rd internationally
- Kuwait - 45th internationally
- Libya - 70th internationally
- Algeria - 84th internationally
- Morocco - 85th internationally
- Lebanon - 88th internationally
- Jordan - 90th internationally
