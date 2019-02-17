2 Ohio Men Stopped by US Police for Hiding Cocaine in 'Lunchables'
Police in Ohio seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as Lunchables snacks. (Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol)
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two Florida men are facing charges after they were found to be transporting more than 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as Lunchables.
The highway patrol said troopers pulled over the rented 2018 Ford F-150 for speeding and making unsafe lane changes on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.
The driver was found to carrying a loaded .380 handgun and a search of the vehicle discovered two boxes of Lunchables were actually concealing more than 4 pounds of cocaine.
The driver and his passenger were booked into the Wood County Jail on first-degree felony charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
