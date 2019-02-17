Chinese Train Station Camera Catch 5-Year-Old Girl Crawl in X-ray Machine

(Video Screenshot)

Security cameras at a Chinese train station were recording when a young girl gave her father the slip and crawled through an X-ray machine.

The CCTV video, filmed Tuesday at a train station in Jinan City, Shandong Province, shows the 5-year-old girl nimbly climbing onto the conveyor belt and riding through the X-ray machine.

The girl comes out of the other side of the machine three seconds later and hops back down to the ground.

The child's father said she gave him the slip while he was having his ticket checked by security.

