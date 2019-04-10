E-cigarettes Are Not Good for Your Health

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Seizures were reported particularly in young adults.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has issued an alert regarding e-cigarette to all health care facilities and professionals after reports of seizures following their use.

In an official circular, the ministry added that seizures were reported particularly in young adults. It is in accordance to an alert issued by the US Food and Drugs Administration.

Additionally, the circular stated that the health care professionals should ask patients about use of e-cigarettes (vaping) while providing care following a seizure. It also urged the health care professionals to collect details like the brand of the e-cigarette, duration of usage and the nature of use.

The ministry also called on all health professionals to consider testing cotinine levels, a nicotine metabolite, in addition to the typical urine toxicology screening tests with patients.

Additionally, they also should report adverse reactions, the circular added.

The details of the circular can be accessed here.

