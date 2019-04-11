Ethiopia: No Alcohol Ads for a Healthy Life

(Shutterstock)

Ethiopia’s government has banned alcoholic beverage advertisements Wednesday to promote healthy living, according to the nation’s health minister.

Amir Aman told reporters the ban came as part of a healthy lifestyle work initiated in East African countries.

He said all broadcasting organizations should adhere to the prohibition and all lottery awards and banners related to alcoholic drinks were also prohibited.

Ethiopia in February banned smoking near state institutions, medical facilities and entertainment centers, and selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

