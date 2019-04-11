A Five-Time Married Russian Barbie Has no Time to be Friends

Tatiana 'Tanya' Tuzova (Twitter)

A five-times married Russian Barbie look-a-like, who has spent £120,000 ($156,921) on her favourite dolls, admits she has no friends.

Tatiana 'Tanya' Tuzova, 32, from Russia, already has a collection of 1,520 Barbie dolls and wants to get hundreds more to claim the world record.

She also plans to change her family name to Barbie and dresses only in pink.

Denying she is obsessed with the dolls, as she showed off her Barbie collection for the first time, Tatiana admitted that she leads a lonely life.

'I don't have friends,' she said, 'I have no time to be friends. I like being alone, no-one interferes with my thoughts, I like my world.'

But,the Barbie look-alike does have one important friend - her fifth husband: 'I have a husband, he's my best friend.'

The Russian Barbie's entire life revolves around her chosen lifestyle.

She said: 'I work, record songs, do gigs, receive awards, produce clothes for children and grown-up girls, and rent out a photo studio' - but it is all Barbie related.

'All of my everyday clothes are pink,' she said. 'I don't get tired of pink, I have lots of shades.'

She admits she had a boob job to enlarge her breasts after giving birth to her son, Zhenya, now 11. 'I enlarged my breasts,' she said. It was awful after pregnancy and I had to have it fixed.'

Her husband, who is her fifth, is a medic but she declined to name him.

'He is a doctor and can fix your back,' she said. 'We met at his work and then I conquered him with my karaoke voice.

'Now he makes me Barbie-style presents, recently it was a pink Mini Cabrio.'

She became a full-time Barbie after planning to become a nursery school teacher. But she found she couldn't live on the monthly salary of £71 ($92), plus £22 ($28) a month for also working as a cleaner.

'It was too sad to imagine my beautiful self cleaning floors,' she said.

'Barbie is not my job, it's a lifestyle. When I am insulted on the internet, I tell people: "I don't drink or smoke or swear. I instill a healthy lifestyle to children".'

But people are not interested in her inner world, she complained: 'They are not interested how many kind and good things I've done.

'They have to know my age, how many times I was married, what surgeries I had, and the colour of my underwear.'

But she believes she is unique. 'The most important thing is to have your individuality,' she said.

'Everyone is the same now. But it is hard to copy me. I've been working on my style for many years and invested a lot of money into it.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.