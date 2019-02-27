Forging Gold Coins, Faking Jewelry. This is Why 2 Lebanese Men Were Arrested

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces has arrested two men suspected of selling forged gold coins and jewelry to shops and individuals in Beirut, a statement from the agency reported Tuesday.

The ISF identified the suspects as Lebanese national A.S., born in 1962, and Syrian national Aa.S., born in 1998.

Both were arrested in Beirut’s Mazraa last Wednesday and found in possession of three kilograms of suspected forged jewelry and 48 fake gold coins, in addition to a number of bank checks, $4,950 in cash and a gun.

Once in custody, the suspects also admitted to having marketed over 700 18-karat gold coins that were erroneously labeled as 21-karat gold, which they obtained from a factory in Tripoli, the statement said.

The ISF then raided the factory and arrested three people who were caught in the act of forging the coins. They were identified as Syrian nationals Y.A., born in 1999; Aa.J., born in 1985; and B.M., born in 1990. The suspects reportedly admitted to the crime.

An amount of forged jewelry was confiscated from the factory, according to the statement, and investigations are ongoing to arrest more accomplices.

