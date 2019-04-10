Jordanian Students Rally in Support of Jerusalem

Yarmouk University students march on campus, on Tuesday, in support of His Majesty King Abdullah’s stances on Jerusalem, in Irbid, 80km north of Amman (JT photo)

Yarmouk University students on Tuesday rallied in the thousands on campus in a demonstration of solidarity with His Majesty King Abdullah’s efforts in safeguarding Jerusalem.

Under the slogan “We are all with you”, the demonstrators carried Jordanian and Palestinian flags and placards with messages of support for Jerusalem and the Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city as they marched through the university in Irbid Governorate, some 80 kilometres north of Amman.

Also on Tuesday, the Middle East University held a sit-in on campus in support of His Majesty’s stances on Jerusalem, with the university’s president, faculty members and students taking part, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tuesday’s demonstration follows similar shows of support through the Kingdom in the past weeks, with residents and popular movements marching in Aqaba on Monday and hundreds taking to downtown Amman a week earlier.

The rallies affirmed the Arab and Islamic identity of Jerusalem, expressed support for the King’s stances in support of the Palestinian cause and called for the cancellation of the gas deal with Israel.

Recent decisions by the US administration on Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, as well as an unannounced proposal for settling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict dubbed “the deal of the century”, have drawn condemnation and anger from the public.

