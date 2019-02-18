Kids Museum Jordan Receives Grant for Fun Festive Activities

Children’s Museum Jordan (Twitter)

The Children’s Museum Jordan has received a grant from the MetLife Foundation to support its “Celebrations” programme, a statement by the museum said.

The funds will be spent on preparations for five celebrations on the 2019 calendar; namely: Mother’s Day, Labour Day, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha and Christmas.

Launched by the Children’s Museum Jordan in 2009, the “Celebrations” programme marks conventional events “in an unconventional way”, according to the statement.

“With innovation as its defining characteristic, the museum has established its role as a key element in Jordanian society by celebrating a number of major events by designing various innovative programmes and activities for families, combining joy and learning; to highlight the museum’s unique identity and mission in interactive learning,” the statement said.

Explaining the purpose of this grant, Maria Angeles Amezcua, general manager of MetLife Jordan, said: “With the political, cultural and economic changes it has experienced in recent years, Jordan has become a hub for cultural diversity in the region, and that is where the Children’s Museum, being an inclusive institution and offering its programmes to all segments of Jordanian society, has demonstrated the ability to achieve the objectives of the grant; by bringing together the diverse components of our society in one place and present diversity in a positively unique ways.”

Director of the Children’s Museum Sawsan Dalaq expressed her appreciation for the grant, which, she said, would help the museum continue its efforts to offer “unique celebration programmes”.

“We realise the importance of our role as a destination for children and their families in Jordan now more than ever before. Therefore, we made sure that the ‘Celebrations’ programme evolved to be the best platform for appreciating our values and the elements of our culture and for promoting the differences that characterise our Jordanian society in a positive way that highlights its uniqueness, and for conveying important messages to children in an atmosphere that combines joy, fun and learning.”

The Children’s Museum Jordan is a non-profit educational institution launched by Her Majesty Queen Rania in 2007. The museum, according to the statement, offers over 180 indoor and outdoor interactive exhibits and educational facilities, such as the Library, Art Studio, Tinker Lab and Secret Garden, along with year-round educational programmes, events and shows.

