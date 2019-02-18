More Saudi Women Work in Retail Than Ever Before

(Shutterstock)

The number of nationals working in the retail sector has risen to 260,000 and 48 percent of them are women, according to data issued by the General Authority for Statistics.

Around 44,000 Saudis joined the sales sector between the end of the first quarter of 2017 and the end of 2018’s third quarter, representing an increase of around 20 percent.

A labor market bulletin said the total number of sales staff in the Kingdom was 537,281, of which 48.4 percent were Saudis. The remaining workers were foreigners.

The bulletin also said that the number of Saudi women in sales was 125,505 by the end of 2018’s third quarter, giving them a 48 percent market share of the national workforce in this sector.

The total number of male Saudis in sales increased by 15 percent to 134,692 by the end of the third quarter of 2018, from 116,589 at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development announced it would be providing Saudis with job opportunities in an attempt to reduce unemployment, especially in sales roles, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

