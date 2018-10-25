Mother Asks Kids to Pay £25 to Attend Daughter's Birthday Party

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A parent said in her post that the cost had not been made clear when she was informed.

A mother's demand for charging children £25 (Dh120 approx) to attend her daughter's birthday bash has been slammed with angry reactions online.

In a post on the parenting forum NetMums, an anonymous woman revealed that her 10-year-old daughter had been invited to a party for one of her friends for which she had to pay the amount.

The surprised mother wrote on NetMums: "My 10-year-old daughter has been invited out for a friend's birthday, there's about 10 of them going and we've only been given two days notice. The mum messaged me and asked if she could go, to which I said yes, she then replied with a price it would cost. Altogether I'm going to be expected to pay around £25."

The user added in her post that the cost had not been made clear when she was informed about the event instead she was told only once she agreed to join the party, according to report in Mirror.UK.

The invited mother further added: "Should I still bring a gift? Maybe this is a done thing but I personally wouldn't dream of inviting my daughter's friends to a party and asking for a contribution! If I couldn't afford for her to do something with that many friends we wouldn't do it or we'd cut the guest list down."

The post quickly caught attention of mothers who were left shocked. One said: "Oh that's odd? If I was inviting other kids to go out with my son for his birthday, then I would fully expect to foot the bill!"

While another commented: "I wouldn't ask others to pay. If you can't afford your child's birthday party you shouldn't be throwing one in my opinion. Also why only two days notice? I would decline the invitation and also diplomatically tell them why."

This article has been adapted from its original source.