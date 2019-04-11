Painting Exhibit Raises Funds for Children With Cancer in Tehran

(Shutterstock)

A charity exhibition of paintings by 69 children will be held in Tehran to raise funds for children suffering from cancer.

The exhibition named “Bright Future” will be held at the Mahak Charity Society, a Tehran-based major medical center for children with cancer, on April 18 and 19, the organizer of the event, Tara Behbahani, announced in a press release on Wednesday.

“Children were told to draw the future they have in mind. The results were interesting, and they painted various futures, from their own lives and favorite jobs to wars, lack of water and air pollution,” Behbahani said.

She has held the charity exhibition every year for the past 12 years and the artworks have been created by children attending her painting classes.

All the revenue from the exhibition will be donated to the Mahak Charity Society.

