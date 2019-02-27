Saudi Prince Tells Youths to Tweet Tirelessly on Kingdom's Niceties

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, called on the Saudi youth to defend their nation on various social media platforms while protecting their social values.

During the first session of Misk Media Forum Tuesday, Prince Turki said, “Controlling information is very difficult in this age. It is better to lay down laws for anyone who wants to give information.”

He said the Kingdom, since its foundation, has been suffering from wars against it because of its different approach, principle and religion.

Prince Turki said the leaders of this country have been following a clear and right approach. The Kingdom’s constitution is the Holy Qur’an and Prophetic Sunnah.

The Misk Media Forum started its first session titled “Encouraging Creativity” with the participation of 47 media speakers from 13 countries around the world.

The Media Forum aims to discuss the role of the media and its platforms in changing lifestyles, transferring experiences and ideas, enhancing communication and exploring opportunities for the creative youth.

On the sidelines of the forum, Misk Initiatives launched the “Misk Values” contest, which targets people with creative ideas. It has specified four fields — integrity, trust, respect and responsibility.

The cash prize for winner of the first place is SR120,000 and SR60,000 for the second place. There are eight prizes.

