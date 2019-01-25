Single Mom Makes $10K a Year by Charging Men to Take Her on Dates

Sabrina Perez (dailymail)

A single mother who was struggling with mounting debt has revealed how she made $10,000 in a year by charging men to take her on dates.

Though she worked hard in customer services, Sabrina Perez, 25, found her wage was not enough to cover the cost of running the home she shares with her four-year-old daughter, who she does not wish to name, in Boston, Massachusetts.

At her lowest ebb, she even feared she would be evicted as the bills continued to pile up.

Sabrina's luck changed, though, when in early 2018 a friend told her about WhatsYourPrice.com, where affluent suitors bid generously for the chance to go on a first date with attractive singletons.

Hitting back at anyone who compares it to escorting – something the site specifically bans - she said: 'People have a huge misconception about the sorts of girls who use WhatsYourPrice, but really, it's no different to dating in the real world in that, if you don't want to go out with someone, you don't have to.

'You don't owe these men anything, and most of them just want a companion. But, if you do get someone interested in only one thing, you just move along.

'I don't pick anybody I wouldn't date in the real world, so the way I see it, if I'd go out with them for free anyway, I may as well get a little financial help out of it.'

Though initially nervous, Sabrina has made around $10,000 (£7,724) since signing up a year ago – as well as bagging lavish gifts like designer clothes, perfume and jewelery.

After her last relationship, which lasted 12 months, ended around two years ago, Sabrina had become accustomed to being single.

But, though she said her 'friendly, outgoing' personality meant she never struggled to meet men, she did fear she was attracting the wrong sort.

'I'd either meet people through work, or in bars when I went out. But I don't want somebody that's just going to use me,' she said.

'I'm looking for someone mature, who knows their mind and their goals.

'I want a proper connection, and to find somebody I can one day introduce my daughter to, as I am very protective about who she meets.'

'I'd been having a very difficult time. Being a single mother means it's all down to me,

'But trying to pay for everything – my own home, my daughter's schooling, all our bills – was taking over my life.

'It all had a knock-on effect. My car broke down, and I couldn't afford to fix it, which meant I couldn't get to work easily, which meant less shifts.

'It was very stressful. I worried we would end up being evicted.'

So, after hearing about WhatsYourPrice.com, Sabrina saw an opportunity to both make a little money, and meet the mature suitor she had always dreamed of.

Within 24 hours of setting up her profile, the messages began to flood in – and with them, the bids.

She explained: 'You can either request an amount of money you'd like to receive for a date, or men bid.

'I was getting bids of $200 (£154), $300 (£231), even $400 (£308).

'I reached out to a few men that I liked the look of too, then weeded through the messages to see who I thought would be the most suitable.'

Within days, Sabrina had secured her first date with a bachelor 15 years her senior, who paid $300 (£231) to take her to an upmarket Italian restaurant.

She recalled: 'I was nervous, but he was great. He was very easy to open up to.'

Though she no longer sees the man she first went out with, Sabrina has since gone on a string of dates with other would-be suitors.

The most she has ever been offered for a single meeting is $2,000 (£1,753), which she used to put toward a new car to make it easier for her to get to work.

In total, she estimates she has made $10,000 (£7,724) in the year she has been on the website.

She has also been taken on luxury shopping sprees, and treated to gifts such as a $912 (£700) jacket, designer trainers, a Swarovski crystal bracelet and Versace and Chloe perfume.

'The men I have met have been far better than anybody I got talking to before. They are more mature, know what they want and have their goals in mind, and are actually looking to settle down rather than party or use you for the wrong thing,' she said.

'I haven't introduced anybody to my daughter yet, as I want to keep that part of my life separate while she's young, but I hope to one day meet someone special enough.'

Currently, Sabrina is seeing a couple of men from the website, and said she feels very content with where she is at in life.

'To anybody who may be sceptical, I'd say that, just like with any other date, you can walk away at any time and say no to anybody you don't feel comfortable with, or anything you don't feel comfortable doing,' she said.

'I don't want somebody who is just interested in one thing, so I stay away from those men.

'But there's nothing wrong with putting yourself out there and trying new things. At the end of the day, dating is just about being in that moment with someone and enjoying that connection.'

