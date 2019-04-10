Twitter Teems up With The Arab Media to Add More Tech Goodies

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Twitter has teamed up with various media outlets from the Middle East, including MBC and Arab News’ sister publication - the lifestyle magazine Sayidaty, to feature special video content it was announced on Tuesday.

The collaboration allows Middle Eastern media to showcase some of their most popular shows on the social media platform.

The 17 partnerships include broadcast giant MBC Group, which will feature footage of popular TV shows including Arab Idol, The Voice, Top Chef and Project Runway.

Other entertainment channels include Abu Dhabi media, Dubai TV and Rotana.

Sport networks are also part of the team-up including WWE (which will air a show on the platform twice a week), top moments from international tennis grand-slams and Formula 1, as well as the African Cup of Nations.

Saudi football clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli have also partnered with Twitter to share special behind the scenes videos and interviews. Figures have shown that 82 percent of Twitter users in Saudi Arabia are interested in football, with 31 percent using the platform to see what has happened after a match has finished and 26 percent use it to follow as the game is happening.

Digital publishers such as Sayidaty, from Saudi Research and Marketing Group – the parent company of Arab News – will also be part of the collaboration, with two new Ramadan shows.

“My Ramadan Lady: Sabah Ramadan” will be broadcasted live on Twitter every day during the holy month. The show will talk about topics related to Ramadan, covering subjects on medical issues, food, cooking, education, fashions and religious information.

There will also be a show targeted towards men called “When Men Know” – also part of Sayidaty. The show will also be broadcasted live and will feature influential men and women who will discuss a variety of topics from fashion, to health to personal development.

The Twitter initiative comes in response to the growing demand for video content on the platform. According to information provided by Twitter, 72 percent of users consider it one of their main sources for video content online.

