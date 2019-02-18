Vogue Brazil Director Resigns for Allegedly Evoking Slavery Theme

( Donata Meirelles/ Instagram)

The style director of Brazilian Vogue has resigned after her 50th birthday party was criticised for evoking themes of slavery.

Donata Meirelles hosted the lavish dinner party last Friday in Bahia, northeastern Brazil.

But the event sparked an online backlash after a guest posted a photograph on Instagram showing Meirelles, who is white, seated on an elaborate throne surrounded by black women in traditional white dress.

Critics quickly pointed out that the imagery of elaborately dressed black women welcoming guests and posing alongside them was reminiscent of Brazil's colonial past.

Rita Batista, a Brazilian black television presenter, re-posted the photograph alongside a similarly arranged image from 1860, also taken in Bahia, to demonstrate why Meirelles' party was so offensive to the region's black population.

Explaining the historical context, Batista quoted an excerpt from the book 'Jóias de Crioula' ('Jewelry of the Brazilian Creole') by Laura Cunha and Thomas Milz.

'The slaves of wealthy houses were adorned by their own masters,' Cunha and Milz wrote.