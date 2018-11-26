Woman Finds Best Friend on Twitter From Years Ago After 11-Hour Search

Brianna, left, from Mississippi as a young girl posted the photo on Twitter asking for help finding her mystery 'best friend' she met in 2006 on a cruise to Hawaii (Twitter)

A woman who issued a plea for Twitter to help her find her 'best friend' she met on a Hawaiian cruise in 2006 was reunited with her within 11 hours, leaving people in tears at the sweet online reunion.

Brianna, from Mississippi, who goes by the Twitter handle Briannacry, posted a photo of her smiling younger self wearing a lei garland alongside another girl in a blue floral dress, asking for help finding her.

She had no name for the girl but said she missed her and wanted to know how she was doing.

Within a matter of hours the girl named Heidi, an artist who appears to live in California, responded to her with a picture of herself holding a holiday snap as proof, along with the comment 'I heard you were looking for me'.

People who had been closely following Brianna's search said that the result had them 'crying' with another sharing the post saying 'I love the internet'.

'Oh my god!! This is amazing!! I am crying right now!!' gushed one person.

'Y'all found her wtf! Twitter is literally amazing,' wrote another in capital letters.

'I wanted it to happen but I wasn't ready when I saw it happen,' said one.

Brianna had written: 'Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006.

'We were basically best friends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my best friend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited.'

After Heidi responded she explained that she hadn't been on Twitter in a while and it was her school friends who told her she was being looked for.

'Bruhhh it’s been literal years since I was last on Twitter and the first thing I see is a search party for my a**,' she wrote.

Answering how she found out she said: 'Most of the friends that alerted me I’ve known since middle school!! I don’t think I changed much in the time span between elementary and middle school, so that’s why.'

She also revealed that she still had the blue dress and that her mother, who was also in the holiday snap, had handed down hers.

'I still have the dress!! My mom gave me hers so I wear it sometimes.'

Many of their new followers wanted to know what was going to happen next, with some asking the girls if they were planning on meeting in person.

Heidi explained that she wasn't in the position financially to make a trip to meet Brianna but confirmed the two were talking via a private message.

It seemed people were hopeful they would meet as a GoFundMe page appeared on Twitter, but Heidi warned her new followers from donating.

