Artists Be Warned: Don't Not to Stuff Yourself in Music Cases Just Like Ghosn'

Musicians have been warned not to stuff themselves into instrument cases in 'playing Ghosn' craze following fears they might suffocate themselves.

Yamaha sounded the note of caution after a woman photographed herself curled up inside a harp case and a baby was pictured lying in a guitar case.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, 65, escaped Japan after stuffing himself inside an audio equipment box in December.

Photos uploaded to social media also showed somebody appearing to stand inside a double bass gig bag.

Responding to the images, Yamaha Wind Stream said on Twitter: 'There have been a large number of tweets showing people climbing into large instrument cases.

'To avoid the possibility of a tragic accident, please do not do this... Musical instrument and audio equipment cases are designed to hold musical instruments and audio equipment. Please use them correctly.'

Ghosn, arrested on financial misconduct charges in 2018, jumped bail and fled in mysterious circumstances to Lebanon, where he gave a rambling press conference last week.

The Wall Street Journal reported that he was snuck on to a private jet in Osaka in a large case for audio equipment, which was later found at the back of the cabin.

The newspaper cited unnamed sources close to the investigation in Turkey as saying that holes had been drilled into the container to ensure the businessman could breathe.

The report was accompanied by a picture of a large black case which The Wall Street Journal claimed was the one used by Ghosn.

This article has been adapted from its original source.