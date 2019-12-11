Climate Activists Say The Tory 'Green Targets' Are a Death Sentence

Climate change activists have glued themselves to the Conservative campaign bus, warning the party's green targets amount to a 'death sentence' for everyone.

Extinction Rebellion protesters, some dressed as bees, walked towards the bus in the road as it left a visit to JCB in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

The bus was forced to slow to a stop and three of the protesters stuck their hands to the bus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not on board and police attended the scene.

It came after Mr Johnson was let loose in a Brexit-themed digger at the JCB factory, driving it through a wall with the word 'gridlock' emblazoned on it.

One activist, who identified himself as James, said: 'We're from Extinction Rebellion.

'The Conservatives have failed for the duration of the entire General Election campaign, with only two days to go, to raise the prospect of the climate and ecological crisis which is facing humanity and all life on this planet.

'It's going to severely impact our society and generations of British people to come, and people around the planet.

'The Conservatives have a decarbonisation target of 2050, which is quite frankly a death sentence for everybody.'

Bethany Mogie, of Extinction Rebellion UK, said: 'No one can hide from the Climate and Ecological Emergency forever.

'As towns in Yorkshire and the Midlands are devastated by flooding, and dangerous levels of air pollution in our cities remain a serious health risk, it is only right to ask the Conservative Party what their plan is to avert this disaster.

'If they are not willing to engage with this debate now then why should we expect them to if re-elected on Thursday?'

Extinction Rebellion later tweeted saying the 'bees' would remove themselves if Mr Johnson comes out 'to answer questions about the climate and ecological emergency.'

It is the latest demonstration as part of the climate change group's '12 Days of Crisis' which is due to run until the day before polling on December 11.

It comes just a day after a number of activists dressed in gas masks, hard hats and hi-viz jackets glued themselves to yellow concrete blocks, on Cranbourne Street, in central London.

And six days before Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed up as bees glued themselves to the Liberal Democrats' electric battle bus as others swarmed a Brexit party office.

On Wednesday last week, six activists descended on the Lib Dem campaign bus, with one sticking himself to the vehicle with superglue as part of a protest against 'all parties.'

Another group of bees were later seen writhing around on the floor of Brexit Party candidate Christopher Barker's office in Grimsby.

The Lib Dem battle bus was struck as leader Jo Swinson arrived to the Knights Youth Centre in Streatham, south London.

Ms Swinson was pictured trying to reason with the protesters as officers arrived to remove the stuck activists.

She told reporters: 'There is clearly a little bit of an irony in gluing yourself to an electric bus. A little bit like when the DLR was targeted.



'Obviously, again, a fairly environmentally friendly form of transport. But, I recognise the general point.

'And I welcome that the climate emergency is a really important issue in this election.'

She later tweeted: 'Great to speak to @XRebellionUK bees today. The climate emergency needs urgent action now. @LibDems are the only party with a credible & radical plan: a 10-year emergency programme to reduce greenhouse emissions & to generate 80% of our electricity from renewables by 2030.

'And thank-you @XRebellionUK for cleaning up our electric coach afterwards.'

Meanwhile other bees targeting the Brexit Party's Mr Barker in Grimsby lay on their backs and wiggled their limbs, imitating dying insects.

Mr Barker tweeted: 'There's intelligent politics, with grown-ups, who debate real ideas to further our society.

'Then there's the politics of the kindergarten. Usually silent - because they don't have ideas. Here's an example.

'These loons came in to our Grimsby campaign office this morning!'

Model Lily Cole also addressed protesters and went to listen to campaigners in their fourth week of being on hunger strike outside the Conservative Party headquarters.

The demonstration, called The Air We Grieve, involved 25 cement blocks which the activists said represents the number of Londoners who die each day as a result of air pollution.

At either end of the protest are signs saying 'all I want for X-Mas is clean air' and 'air pollution kills 25 Londoners a day.'

Police arrived at the demonstration earlier this morning, which protesters said has 'dangerously high levels of air pollution'.

Meanwhile, other Extinction Rebellion protesters were entering their fourth week on hunger strike outside political party headquarters in Westminster.

The strikers, including 76-year-old grandfather Peter Cole, have sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inviting him to discuss the climate and ecological emergency with them on Monday.

