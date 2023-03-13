Saudi unveils new national air carrier

ALBAWABA - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has revealed the launch of a new national air carrier, which is expected to contribute to raising the GDP growth by billions and providing hundreds of thousands of job opportunities.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said that a new national air carrier will be established under the name of Riyadh Air, and it will provide more than 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The new company is expected to contribute to GDP growth of up to $20 billion.

سمو #ولي_العهد يعلن تأسيس #طيران_الرياض الناقل الجوي الوطني الجديد بمعايير عالمية لتمكين منظومة الطيران السعودية وربط #الرياض بأكثر من 100 وجهة عالمية.https://t.co/PrhgL801c0#واس pic.twitter.com/PYDpCKC3kv — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) March 12, 2023

According to the information circulated, the new airline will launch flights to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030.

It will witness a fleet of advanced aircraft, but the size of the fleet or the quality of its aircraft has not yet been determined. The launch date of the new flight has not yet been announced too.

This step comes as part of moves by Saudi to compete with transport and travel centers in the region.

Riyadh Air will serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030, making use of the kingdom's location between Asia, Africa and Europe, state news agency said.#SaudiArabia #Airlines https://t.co/pPpRhXohLn — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 13, 2023

Saudi seeks 330 million passengers

Saudi Arabia seeks, within the reform vision of 2030, to increase annual air traffic to 330 million passengers by the end of the current decade, in addition to transporting up to 5 million tons of cargo annually.

#NewsFlash | Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today formally announced the creation of a new national airline, Riyadh Air, with industry veteran Tony Douglas as its Chief Executive#RiyadhAir pic.twitter.com/y4Bv6myz7q — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 12, 2023

Former Etihad's president appointed as CEO

Saudi media outlets reported that Tony Douglas will hold the position of CEO of the company. Douglas is a British businessman and a former president of Etihad Airways and has a long experience in the field of aviation.

This step coincides with the media announcement in November about plans to construct a new airport extending over a distance of 57 kilometers, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The new airport is expected to accommodate 120 million passengers by 2030 and 185 million passengers by 2050.