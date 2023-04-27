  1. Home
  US woman alleges Trump raped her in clothing store

US woman alleges Trump raped her in clothing store

Published April 27th, 2023 - 08:23 GMT
US woman alleges Trump raped her in clothing store
(Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - An American writer has accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her, 25 years ago, in a dressing room of a clothing store in New York. An accusation that Trump denied outright.

The American journalist and writer, Elizabeth Jean Carroll, 75, accused former U.S. president of assaulting her, after the latter asked her to try on a piece of underwear and demanding that he enters the dressing room with her, Carroll claimed in an interview published by New York Magazine.

"At first, I thought that he was joking, but he forced himself into the room, kissed me by force, and then raped me", she alleged.

According to the journalist, the incident took place 25 years ago, at the Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan, when she accidentally met Trump, whom she already knows.

"He asked me to help him choose a gift for a woman, and I agreed. He then revealed that the woman he wanted to buy a gift for, was me", she claimed.

According to the journalist, she tried to resist the former president for several seconds, to no avail, before she was finally able to escape from him and flee.

Carroll claimed before a New York jury on Wednesday that Trump raped her, left her unable to have an affair, and then destroyed her reputation by denying that the assault actually took place. In her civil suit against Trump, she sought damages for defamation.

According to her claim, she was also accused of lying and fraud by Trump and his supporters after she publicly disclosed what happened to her by the former U.S. president.

Trump has repeatedly denied the writer's allegations, accusing her of being "mentally ill" and threatening to sue her.

In 2019, Carroll sued Trump. In her appeal, she said the former president had slandered her when he denied her allegations of rape.

In November, under the New York State Adult Survivors Act, Carroll filed a second lawsuit against the former president, accusing him of willfully causing her emotional distress.

Trump's new trial procedures come after his appearance in early April in court in criminal cases related to paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush-money to buy her silence before the 2016 presidential elections.

Tags:Elizabeth Jean CarrollDonald TrumpUnited StatesNew YorkNew York magazineBergdorf Goodman

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

