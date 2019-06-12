Video: Boy Dies After Locking Himself up in a Car Boot

A seven-year-old boy in China died after he got trapped in his parents' car boot while playing outside in sweltering heat.

Surveillance footage shows the boy in a green t-shirt, climbing in the car boot and shutting it completely, accidentally locking himself in. The incident happened in the city of Huai'an, Jiangsu province of eastern China, where the temperature shot up to 37°C.

The footage shows the boy trying to open the front and back doors of the white car but as he finds them locked, he walks towards the carboot, which had been left open, and climbs in.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Huai'an police traced the boy to the car boot through footages of CCTV cameras installed in the area. The boy was found suffocated to death after being trapped for several hours inside the boot.

In heart-wrenching video, the boy's parents are seen crying inconsolably as they hold his lifeless body. While onlookers are heard in the video saying: 'The child is dead'.





