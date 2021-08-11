Women Photography Announces Project Grants 2021 Winners

Women Photograph is inclusive of a plurality of femme voices including trans, queer and non-binary people.

Women Photograph announces 2021 project grants and scholarships for women & nonbinary photographers.

These $5,000 grants will support photography projects — either new or in progress — from visual journalists working in a documentary capacity.

Five grants are available, at least one of which will be earmarked for a nonbinary or transgender photographer.

“And I will always be your mother,” 2021, Roslindale, MA // in collaboration with UnBound Bodies Collective for “Roots + Futures” pic.twitter.com/gOIpLFbYIO — Golden (they/them) (@goldenthem) August 6, 2021

The winners of this year’s grants and scholarship were culled from a group of 1,300 women and nonbinary photographers from around the world. The grant recipients were awarded a financial prize of $5,000 each and the Women Photograph + Getty Images Scholarship winner was presented with $10,000.

The awards were given for work that highlighted a varied group of subjects, including the lives of trans and Black people, as well as a personal project on the Kichwa community that is home to the photographer who made that work.

This year’s Women Photograph Project Grant recipients were Eli Frainango for her long-term work “Runa Kawsay,” exploring the “the nuances of Indigenous identity from the personal experiences of the Kichwa community living in Turtle Island (North America);” Golden, for their work “On Learning How to Live,” which “documents Black trans life at the intersections of survival and living in the United States;” Lia Latty and her work “Oreo,” which “challenges the stereotypes that are constantly projected onto Black people and how it can affect their identity;” Kathy Anne Lim and her documentary project examining the fumigation clouds Singaporean authorities cause while trying to combat Dengue and malaria; and Danielle Villasana’s “Abre Camino,” which examines trans women in Central America and the threats they face, but also their resilience despite the hardship they encounter. You will find jubilation, introspection, and downright beauty in each of these projects.

Washingtonpost

Women Photograph is a non-profit that launched in 2017 to elevate the voices of women and nonbinary visual journalists.

Women Photograph also operates an annual series of project grants, a year-long mentorship program, an annual skills-building workshop, and a travel fund to help women and nonbinary photographers access professional development opportunities.

Our mission is to shift the makeup of the photojournalism community and ensure that our industry's chief storytellers are as diverse as the communities they hope to represent. We believe that inclusion and equity work must be fully intersectional, and are committed to supporting and highlighting photographers across the spectrum of all identities. We are particularly committed to centering the voices of women and nonbinary photographers of color and pledge that more than half of our funding and opportunities will go to BIPOC photographers.

Womenphotograph

This year’s judges were people involved in the photo world in important capacities or the other, including professors, curators, photo editors, and photographers.