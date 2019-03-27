Ahlam's Statement About Men Creates Fuss on Social Media (Video)

Ahlam left some gifts to her audience who attended her Saudi Arabia concert (Source: ahlamalshamsi - Instagram)

The funny comment of Emirati star Ahlam in a recent interview sparked controversy on social media as she expressed her frank opinion about men.

The UAE star made her statment about men to news website Elaph after her recent concert in Saudi Arabia, where she was asked about the secret of her choice for songs that attack the men.

She responded spontaneously: "God knows I am frank, when it comes to men they only deserve the red eye" social media users quoted what Ahlam said and added sarcastic comments.

Yet, Ahlam always confirms her love for her husband and puzzles him with soft romantic words through SnapChat and Instagram appearances, and always calls him "Love".

On the other hand, Ahlam commented on her recent concert in Saudi Arabia, stressing that it is a historic step in her career, especially since it was held in Riyadh, and she expressed her happiness with the audience's response.

It is worth mentioning that Ahlam left some gifts to her audience who attended the concert, who were surprised to find small bags containing the Saudi flag in addition to some chocolate pieces under theie seats as a tribute from the UAE star.