Al Bawaba Pick: Top Universal Music Videos of 2018

You might have caught one of those music videos in 2018 that got people talking.

Here are our top picks for universal music videos that were highly viewed and celebrated in 2018.

Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B

The concept for the video has Adam Levine alone at a microphone with the band in the background, then features a rotating assortment of cameo women dancing and lip-syncing around him, including Camila Cabello, Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora and others in addition to the song's featured artist Cardy B. The video topped YouTube's 2018 Songs of the Summer list globally and has received more than 1 billion views, making it the second most viewed video of 2018.

Clean Bandit - Solo (feat. Demi Lovato)

The video follows Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto and has Lovato making brief appearances singing the track's vocals. A Japanese version of the video was released as well.

Little Mix - Woman Like Me (Official Video) ft. Nicki Minaj

The video that is one of the most played in 2018 and most probably the group’s biggest hit to date follows the girls as they are being taught the proper ways on how to be a woman and ends with the girls eating in an “unladylike” way and destroying their chores.

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow

The song is taken from the 2018 hit film ‘A Star Is Born’ during a sequence when Cooper's character Jackson Maine invites Gaga's character Ally to perform it on stage with him.

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss

The trippy music video features Lipa dancing in front of a number of bright and tropical backdrops and it has received nominations for Best Dance and Song of Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.

Christine and the Queens - Girlfriend (feat. Dâm-Funk)

The synth pop track is one of 2018's highlights musically and you could have listened to it while doing your clothes shopping or caught its retro video on the store’s screens.

Ariana Grande - no tears left to cry

The video explores a concept of disorientation in life, and the complexities and disillusionment of the world and was Grande’s first video after her Manchester Arena concert bombing last year

Rita Ora - Let You Love Me

The video that was filmed in London has over 140 million views on YouTube and is one of Rita’s biggest hits to date.

THE CARTERS - APES**T

The music video for the song was filmed in the Louvre in Paris and it lasts for six minutes. The music video received 8 nominations at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, winning Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction and was nominated for Best Music Video at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Childish Gambino - This Is America

The video received 12.9 million views in 24 hours and has over 440 million views as of December 2018 and was highly praised by critics.

Drake - God’s Plan

The shooting for the video attracted significant media attention due to Drake donating $175,000 during the filming of the video to random Miami residents. The video's opening states that its entire budget of $996,631.90 had been given away. As of December 2018, the music video has received more than 890 million views and is the 16th most-liked video on YouTube.

Taylor Swift - Delicate

The video features Swift discovering that she is invisible after a mystery man hands her a note, and is a satire and symbolic of Swift being able to be herself for the first time, and not caring about how others view her. The video gained almost 13 million online views in the first 24 hours of release and now has over 300 million views on YouTube.