AlBawaba Pick: Breakthrough Universal Artists of 2018

2018 was certainly a game changer in the pop music scene.

While many known names like Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Jay Z, Beyonce released new music to moderate success, many new names emerged and stole the limelight from the preceders. Here is AlBawaba Pick of Breakthrough Universal Artists of 2018.

Cardi B

2018 is certainly Cardi B’s year. The American rapper’s songs topped the charts and her debut studio album was critically acclaimed and broke several streaming records. She has also received many Award nominations and wins.

Troye Sivan

The Australian singer who gained popularity as a singer on YouTube released his studio album ‘Bloom’ this year and gained a big success especially after a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

Khalid

The American singer released ‘Love Lies’ his duet with singer Normani this year, recorded for the ‘Love, Simon’ film soundtrack and it reached the top of the charts.

Bazzi

The American singer’s song ‘Mine’ gained popularity in early 2018 when it became an Internet meme through the use of a Snapchat lens filter featuring the song. He also released his album ‘Cosmic’ this year and did a successful collaboration with Camila Cabello.

Anne Marie

In 2018, Anne-Marie collaborated with Marshmello on a track titled ‘Friends’ and topped the charts then released an album titled ‘Speak Your Mind’ that had the single "2002" that was one of the year’s biggest hits.

Bebe Rexha

Rexha released her debut studio album ‘Expectations’ in 2018 with many successful singles.