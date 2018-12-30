AlBawaba Pick: Top Arabic Music Videos of 2018

In 2018, lots of music videos were released that got people talking and got heads turning if playing on any screen around

Written by Zaid Bawab

While many have argued that Arab audiences are drifting away from music videos or that they are not as popular as they used to be, 2018 might have proved them wrong.

In 2018, lots of music videos were released that got people talking and got heads turning if playing on any screen around, here are our top picks of Arab music videos that were released in 2018:

Leily Leily - Melissa ft. Nayer

The Lebanese Beauty is not new to making hits yet it has been a while since she released one. Yet, with the catchy tune of her latest single ‘Leily’ and a ‘raunchy’ music video alongside Cuban- American singer Nayer, Melissa managed to have one of the most played Arabic music videos in 2018.

Touta - Haifa

2018 was the year Haifa released her new long awaited album “Hawwa”. The album was preceded with the single “Touta” that was Haifa’s first music video in years and the Lebanese diva certainly did not disappoint.

Tamer Hosny - Eish Besho'ak

Although 2018 was not so good when it comes to his health, it was successful professionally for ‘The Star of the Generation’ Tamer Hosny as he released his new album that was preceded with a single titled “Eish Besho’ak”, that was accompanied by one of the biggest Arabic music videos this year with over 50 million views.

Nassay - Sherine

Many singers made their comeback this year, including Egyptian singer Sherine Abdelwahab whose comeback met expectations, especially with the instant hit ‘Nassay’ that was originally for Sherine’s own husband Husam Habib and its colorful music video that was shot in Italy.

Badna Nwalee El Jaw - Nancy Ajram

The Lebanese superstar raised lots of controversy this year, especially with her pregnancy, yet musically she managed to add another party must play song to her discography with “Badna Nwalee El Jaw” accompanied by a music video that cannot feel more current.

Badna Nwallea - Fares Karam

You can’t have gone to any wedding in the MENA in 2018 and not dance to this song. This year marked one of the most successful songs for Lebanese singer Fares Karam titled “Badna Nwallea” that was accompanied by a high budget Sci-fi music video.

Najwa Karam - El Layli Laylitna

The Lebanese Diva did not only do nose surgery this year, but she also ended the year with releasing a rather long music video that reminded of earlier songs in her career accompanied a vibrant music video directed by her own nephew Karam Karam to positive reviews.

Maya Diab - Baadou

Controversial director Jad Shwery and the beautiful Maya Diab collaborated on a music video for a song titled “Baado” this year and the result was a sci-fi colorful video that was highly praised by fans and critics.

Elissa ... Ila Kol Elli Bihebbouni

This could be named the music video of the year not only because it was the first music video from Elissa’s latest album, but also because the “Queen of sensation” revealed that she was suffering from breast cancer through it for the first time leaving people gasping and in shock.

Mahmoud El Esseily - Helm B3eed

Like him or hate him you can’t deny the easily has a unique sound and when that is mixed with an electronic arrangement and a music video with a universal appeal the result is millions of views and of the year’s music highlights in the Arab world.

Carole Samaha - Ensa Hmoumak

No one can deny Carole Samaha’s powerful voice, and her ability to release hit after hit. This year she added another radio hit to her discography early in the year with “Ensa Hmoumak” that was accompanied by a fresh music video by her long term collaborator french director Thierry Vergnes.

Goumi - Myriam Fares

'Queen of Stage' Myriam Fares made her comeback after staying away from the limelight for over 6 months to get treatment from a critical sickness that she did not reveal and ended the year by releasing a music video with African vibes for her latest single "Goumi" (Get Up) that certainly made her get her spot back in the scene.