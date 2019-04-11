American Horror Story's 9th Season to be Called '1984'
The cast for the new season will include AHS veteran Emma Roberts (Source: ahsfx / Instagram)
The ninth season of writer-producer Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Story will be called 1984.
"Don't put anything past us. #AHSFX #AHS1984," the show's Twitter feed said Wednesday.
It accompanied 45 seconds of grainy-looking footage, with a man chasing a young woman through the woods into a cabin.
She puts her back against the door and a large knife splinters the wood behind her.
The preview seems to pay homage to classic 1980s slasher movies suchasFriday the 13th and The Evil Dead.
The cast for the new season will include AHS veteran Emma Roberts and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy.
