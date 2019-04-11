American Horror Story's 9th Season to be Called '1984'

The cast for the new season will include AHS veteran Emma Roberts (Source: ahsfx / Instagram)

The ninth season of writer-producer Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Story will be called 1984.

"Don't put anything past us. #AHSFX #AHS1984," the show's Twitter feed said Wednesday.

It accompanied 45 seconds of grainy-looking footage, with a man chasing a young woman through the woods into a cabin.

She puts her back against the door and a large knife splinters the wood behind her.

The preview seems to pay homage to classic 1980s slasher movies suchasFriday the 13th and The Evil Dead.