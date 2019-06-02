American Magazine Covers 'Walad Al Ghalaba' Series Copying from 'Breaking Bad'

'The Hollywood Reporter' covered the audience's reactions on social media sites that tackled similar scenes between the series 'Wlad El Ghalaba' and the famous American series 'Breaking Bad'.





The magazine highlighted the criticism 'Wlad El Ghalaba' faced because of the similarity of shots and certain details in the story with those in the series 'Breaking Bad', to indicate that the author of the Egyptian series did not even reach a level that competes with the American production.

The author of the article posted several pictures of comments from social media users, which revealed the striking similarity between the two series, that included images of the scene in which the series heroes stand in front a huge money pile they earned from drug trade, and another picture that showed how Ahmed Al Saqqa sported the look of Bryan Cranston, wearing a medical bandage after being Beaten.

Scriptwriter Ayman Salameh who was accused of stealing the story of 'Wlad El Ghalaba' from the series 'Breaking Bad', posted on Facebook: "Finally I saw some episodes from 'Breaking Bad' after the hiatus raised on social media and the series smells like the film 'Al Kef'.

The scriptwriter of the series 'Wlad El Ghalaba' continued: "The fact is that when I watched the episodes of the foreign series I discovered that 'Wlad El Ghalaba' is not related to the American series, but perhaps the drama is what made people link between the two of them.

He continued: "There are 36 themes that all dramas revolve about and if a teacher is a drug dealer this does not mean that the story of the series was copied. A teacher or a University professor as a drug dealer in the kitchen is present in many other works and in 'Breaking Bad' I did not find Nisa, Hamza, Safia, Amar Or even Farah, Izzat's wife, or Dhahi, Izzat's younger colleague who when was refused to marry Izzat's sister decided to take revenge."

"If we had adopted this series, we would have bought the format and we would have written that in the opening" concluded Ayman Salama.