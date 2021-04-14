'Is This Angelina Jolie?!' Nadine Njeim Hailed For Her Performance in '2020' Series

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim is the leading actress in 2020 series, starring next to Qusai Khouli and Ramy Ayyash.

Njeim plays the role of Captain Sama, while Qusai Khouli plays Safi, the head of a drug dealing gang, and pop star Ramy Ayyash appears as a guest of honor as a police officer.

Nadine Njeim was praised by viewers for her "improving" performance in 2020.

One tweep named Sonia wrote on Twitter: 'Initially, I was not expecting that the performance of Nadine Njeim has improved to this degree. That beautiful actress dazzled me ... She's done an outstanding job this year.'

Another follower said: 'I am watching 2020 series for Lebanese star #NadineNjeim. I imagined American actress Angelina Jolie because of her wonderful and distinguished performance, the external charisma and the drama. Why don't we see Nadine in projects like this one. Honestly, she has a unique character and a sweet imprint on the audience. Nadine is towards global brilliance and creativity.'

#مسلسل_٢٠٢٠ من اول مشهد اختصرت نادين نجيم قوة تمثيلها بهل مسلسل من بعد ما حضرت اول حلقة باختصار المسلسل اكثر من رائع و الي لفتني تمثيل القوي من قصي الخولي 👌

مسلسل يستحق المشاهدة 👏@nadinenjeim @kosai1khauli pic.twitter.com/Cxe3arvKqP — Rami Saab 🇱🇧 (@ramiasb25) April 13, 2021

Another one commented: 'Every time Nadine proves that she is an artist of the first order, because she focuses on quality and not on quantity, and this will add to her artistic balance every time we see her projects. Thank you Lebanon for having given birth Nadine to us.'