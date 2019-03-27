April Love Geary Frames Baby Bump in an Artistic Sculpture

he's not letting go of her pregnant days just yet (Source: aprillovegeary / Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for April Love Geary Disable alert for Instagram Follow >

April Love Geary may have given birth already, but she's not letting go of her pregnant days just yet.

The 24-year-old model shared an interesting story to her Instagram Tuesday, showing off a sculpture that was made in honor of her baby bump.

In the photo, April proudly displayed a cast of her pregnant figure with butterflies covering her naked nipples.

Permanently pregnant: April Love Geary, 24, gushed about her pregnancy cast on Instagram Tuesday

Based on the photo, the all white figure appears to be ginormous as it hung on a wall next to other similar body casts.

Sharing the art, Robin Thicke's partner said, 'Omg I love it!!!!! thank you @jennievinter,' next to a row of crying face emojis.

Jennie Vinter is a Los Angeles-based sculpting artist who, according to her site, is known for her feminine life pieces... as was made clear through Geary's post.

Before proudly flaunting her stomach, April also shared a super cute video of her new daughter, Lola, 1 month, squirming as the camera was trained on her.

The beautiful baby girl was born on February 26 and is the second child the brunette has with Robin, 42.

Loving family: April shared some loving Instagram photos of herself and Robin spending some quality time with their young children while she breastfed

Their first child, another daughter named Mia is already a 1-year-old.

Robin and April were first seen out publicly back in 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival.

After years of dating and the birth of their first child, the Masked Singer star proposed to a pregnant April on Christmas Eve last year.

In addition to Lola and Mia, Robin shares an eight-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin split from Paula just a few months before getting together with his current model fiance.

Him and Patton had been married since 2005 and the singer tried to win his beauty back through grand gestures, before eventually accepting their divorce.