April Playlist: Live Concerts in Dubai

April showers Dubai with concerts starring not one but many superstars. Daytime festivals with non-stop entertainment, band mashups and more, this is the month to cross must-see artists off your list. From Clean Bandit and Boyzone to Cairokee and more – see the best international talent performing in Dubai:

Arab alt-rock at WASLA

The first Friday of the month starts with a dynamic showcase of alt-rock Arab talent at WASLA. The cultural music festival returns for its third edition with performances by Egypt’s Cairokee and Massar Egbari, Lebanon’s Mashrou’ Leila, 47 Soul and El Morabba3. It’s a whole day of back-to-back concerts on the lawns of Burj Park along with creative workshops, art installations, dance performances and more.

When: 5 April

Where: Burj Park

Rock out with Indian bands at Mojo Rising

India’s Avial, Karthik, The Local Train, Agam and Lagori are independently known for putting their own alternative, culturally-inspired spin on rock music. The artists, who hail from different parts of the subcontinent, invent tracks that are transformative, catchy and electric, all at once. They join forces for one day with Mojo Rising, an uninterrupted music fest that celebrates Indian rock at Bollywood Parks Dubai.

When: 5 April

Where: Bollywood Parks Dubai

See Ogie Alcasid and Morissette Amon live

Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual and Morissette Amon, three top names in the Filipino music and entertainment industry, are landing in Dubai for one night only. The concert, titled OPM Overload, promises to be just that – an incredible extravaganza of star power, music and fun. Expect pop hits, heartfelt ballads and catchy tracks galore at this exciting family-friendly concert.

When: 5 April

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Boyzone’s final encore in Dubai

Ireland’s nostalgia-inducing Boyzone will take their last bow together after 25 incredibly successful years. As part of their Thank You and Goodnight tour, named after their seventh and final studio album, the four-piece group is arriving at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for a final show in the city. Now is the time to walk down memory lane and bid a fitting farewell to the voices behind pop hits like 'No Matter What' and 'Love Me For A Reason'.

When: 12 April

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Clean Bandit by the shore

Clean Bandit, the hitmakers behind radio-favourites ‘Rockabye Baby’ and ‘Solo’, are playing a seaside concert at Zero Gravity’s first-ever One Big Beach Concert. This sunlit beach bash also stars drum and bass team Sigma, Ibiza’s sax and DJ duo Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, and South Africa’s Goldfish. Enjoy the show with pop-up food trucks, make-up artists and entertainers.

When: 12 April

Where: Zero Gravity

Ard Matthews and Watershed mashup

‘Indigo Girl’, ‘Fine Way’ and ‘Letters’ to name a few – enjoy all your early 2000s rock favourites live at Dubai Opera this month. Just Jinjer’s frontman Ard Matthews and Watershed are teaming up for an evening that celebrates the rich landscape of contemporary rock in South Africa. Sit front row to a show of high-performing tunes that won critical acclaim worldwide.

When: 18 April

Where: Dubai Opera

Walk 500 miles for The Proclaimers

Wrap up April with folk rock/indie pop duo Charlie and Craig Reid, aka The Proclaimers, who are marching all the way from Scotland to Dubai on 25 April. See the twin brothers perform foot-tapping, Celtic-inspired tracks like ‘500 Miles’ and 'I’m On My Way' at Dubai’s popular little-Ireland style nightlife and dining venue, Irish Village, for just AED175.

When: 25 April

Where: Irish Village

