Ashley Tisdale Holds a Funeral For Late Dog Maui

In honor of her tiny pooch, the Disney alum, 33, held a service for her 'angel.' She shared on Instagram a small pink casket with dozens of photos scattered around showcasing the life of the Teacup Maltipoo.





'I don't even know how to say this. This pain is the worst pain I've ever felt,' she said on Instagram. 'Maui was my soulmate, the connection was unlike any other.'

With emotions still fresh, the Love Me & Let Me Go stepped out for a brief moment on Friday to a hair salon in Los Angeles just hours after announced her dog's death.

Ashley covered her head and much of her face with her white hoodie as she walked to her vehicle.

She gave a quick glance to photographers through the window before heading back home to grieve.

Heartfelt: The Disney alum shared , 'This pain is the worst pain I've ever felt,' along with a series of photos and videos in honor of Maui

Her social media post, which featured images of herself and husband Christopher French sharing good times with their Teacup Maltipoo, revealed the very special bond.

'She didn't care who I was and what I did, she just loved me unconditionally,' she added.

The singer-actress went on to describe how important she was to both her and Christopher, and that she 'wanted more time with her.'

'I wasn't ready for this and now I'm broken.'

Loving Memory: The star made sure to add a picture of a young Maui posing for the camera while tons of bouquets of flowers sent from friends and family appeared in the shots

Confession: 'I wasn't ready for this and now I'm broken,' the star admitted

The High School Musical star concluded, 'I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me and @cmfrench [husband].

'I can't stop crying but hopefully in time that will heal but know you are always a part of me and one day we will be together again. My angel. My heart #Maui.'

Ashley hasn't been shy in revealing the significant role Maui has played in her life.

In an interview with Today in October 2018, the New Jersey native shared that her dog had helped get her through a number of phases of her life.

'She's just been there for me, through the good times, the hard times. Definitely through my 20s — she helped get me through it, with all those, you know, lovely exes and dating,' she said.

'She's just like the best thing to talk to, and she doesn't cut you off, so it’s really nice.'