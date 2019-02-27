Cardi B to Release New Song This Friday

"Please Me" is Cardi B's new single with Bruno Mars (Source: iamcardib / Instagram )

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will release a music video for "Please Me" on Friday.

The 26-year-old recording artist shared a release date and teaser image for the video in an Instagram post Monday.

The teaser shows Cardi B's face on a carton of "Cardi's Horchata." The carton reads "A Sweet Creamy Cinnamon Delight!" and features the words "Video Out 03/01/19" instead of an expiration date.

"PLEASE ME MUSIC VIDEO WILL BE OUT FRIDAY!!" Cardi B captioned the post.

"Please Me" is Cardi B's new single with Bruno Mars, whom she previously collaborated with on a remix of the singer's song "Finesse." Cardi B celebrated Monday after "Please Me" reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Me and my cousin @brunomars want to thank everyone for listening and getting PLEASE ME to number 5 on billboard!!!! Video coming out soon!!" she tweeted.

"Please Me" is expected to appear on Cardi B's second studio album. She released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in April.

Cardi B shared a family photo Sunday featuring herself, husband Offset and their daughter, 7-month-old Kulture Kiari. The picture gave fans a rare glimpse of Kulture's face.